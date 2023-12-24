SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.66 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

