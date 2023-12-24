Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $376.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $382.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

