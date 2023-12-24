Guidance Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,487 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

