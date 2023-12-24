ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

