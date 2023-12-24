The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.4% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 15,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.65 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $386.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.