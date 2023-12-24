Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $9.50 on Major Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $245,950.90 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00021769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

