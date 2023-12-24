Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

ORCL opened at $106.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average is $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

