Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.94. 2,578,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,773. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

