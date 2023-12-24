Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

