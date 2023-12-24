CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.