Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. 2,736,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,426. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.