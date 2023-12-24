Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 48 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

