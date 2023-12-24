DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $132.64 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Tower worth $132,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.19. 1,106,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average is $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

