Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Bard Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 4.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

