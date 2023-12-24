Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PH opened at $458.19 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $286.79 and a 12 month high of $462.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.