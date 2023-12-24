McBroom & Associates LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 4.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $779.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $682.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $399.29 and a one year high of $784.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

