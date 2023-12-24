Howard Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

