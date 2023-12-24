Presearch (PRE) Price Tops $0.0442 on Major Exchanges

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and approximately $82,416.44 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

