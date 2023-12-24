Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 4,731 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. 5,100,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,573. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.