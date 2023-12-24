Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.36. 2,833,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $298.27.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

