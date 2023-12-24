Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 14,031 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

