1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $38.90 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,748 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $38,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 993,035 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.