Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,727. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $438.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.43. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

