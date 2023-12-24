FantasyGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $157.11 Million (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $157.11 million and $11.93 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 50.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.32079882 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

