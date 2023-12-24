Comparing Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus price target of $32.10, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 415.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 127.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $140.84 million 22.01 $41.50 million $0.38 73.29 Four Corners Property Trust $242.83 million 9.45 $97.77 million $1.08 23.45

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 13.43% 10.86% 3.80% Four Corners Property Trust 38.62% 7.85% 4.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

