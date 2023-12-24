Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $39.38. 17,082,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,928,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

