ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 66.7% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 66.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $108.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00165518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008986 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002256 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

