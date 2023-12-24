Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $486.76. 2,702,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,582. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.