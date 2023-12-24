Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31,573.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

