Corundum Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NOW traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $697.55. 492,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $640.32 and its 200-day moving average is $591.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.