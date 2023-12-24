Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 55 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up 3.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.06% of Markel Group worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,462.50.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,386.82. 35,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,409.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,429.65.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

