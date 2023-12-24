Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,034 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 374,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 211.9% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.