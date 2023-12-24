Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.53. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

