Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

