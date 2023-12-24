iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

