Applied Capital LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Applied Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.