ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $213.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day moving average is $195.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

