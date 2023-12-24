Essex LLC Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Essex LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Linde stock opened at $410.74 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.93.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

