Forte Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,345,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

