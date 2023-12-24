H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys Shares of 755 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 755 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

Shares of GS opened at $380.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

