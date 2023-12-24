Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 1,324 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.58 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.