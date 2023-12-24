Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 875,552 shares of company stock worth $199,988,633. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

