QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

