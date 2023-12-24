Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,645. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

