1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.58. The stock had a trading volume of 965,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.56. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.