Exeter Financial LLC Buys 285 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.21 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.