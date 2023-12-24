Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $162.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

