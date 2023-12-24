Kaspa (KAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.36 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $38.72 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,046,660,395 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,041,386,029.22982 with 22,041,386,176.062206 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10955918 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $32,706,673.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

