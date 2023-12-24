DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 9,357 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,043 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $109,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.27. 1,742,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

