Smart Block Chain City Price Tops $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $36,551.65 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar.

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

